UK Competition: Win a 165Hz G-Sync, curved AOC gaming monitor!

Written by Matthew Lambert

July 29, 2019 | 18:00

Tags: #1440p #165hz #competition #gaming-monitor #giveaway #g-sync #monitor

Companies: #aoc

UK RESIDENTS ONLY

We've teamed up with the lovely folks at AOC to offer our UK readers the chance to win a brand new 27" G-Sync gaming monitor, the AOC AG273QCG! Worth £500, the AG273QCG is primed and ready for gamers with a 165Hz maximum refresh rate, QHD/1440p resolution, a curved 27" TN panel, and, of course, Nvidia's G-Sync variable refresh rate technology with Ultra-Low Motion Blur support as well. It's equipped with both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs and a four-port USB 3.0 hub. When we reviewed it, we found it to be 'a quality display that any gamer would be happy to use'. More information is also available on the official website.

All you have to do to be in with a chance is answer fill out the entry form embedded below by the end of the closing date, MONDAY AUGUST 26th, 2019. Winners will be chosen at random from all valid entries.

This competition is open to UK residents only. Be sure to also check the full terms and conditions below before entering. Good luck!

Please note parts of the entry form below may be written by a third party; the form does not necessarily reflect the opinions of bit-tech's editorial team.


Terms and Conditions

  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • The prize draw is open TO UK RESIDENTS ONLY aged 16 years or over.
  • The competition winners will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 23:59 of the closing date, August 26th, 2019.
  • The winner will be notified via email. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If any prize is unclaimed after this time, bit-tech reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
  • The winner will be eligible for one AOC Agon AG273QCG.
  • In the event that the prize(s) offered is/are unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
  • Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
  • The prize includes a THREE-YEAR AOC WARRANTY (details here).
  • Prize draws are not open to employees of bit-tech and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and members employees' immediate families.
  • Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.


Discuss this in the forums
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Founders Edition Review

July 23 2019 | 14:00

TOP STORIES

SUGGESTED FOR YOU