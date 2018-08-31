Thermaltake UK Modding Trophy 2018: Introducing the Contestants!

The 28th of August has come and gone, which can mean only one thing: It's time to announce the talented modders who will be taking part in the Thermaltake UK Modding Trophy 2018!

As a reminder, earlier in the month we laid out the framework for a modding contest to celebrate Thermaltake's 20th anniversary. Open to all UK residents, hopeful candidates needed to submit a plan for what they would do to a Thermaltake Level 20 XT chassis that adequately fits the competition theme of '20th Anniversary'.

From that pool, five modders would then be selected to receive the hardware, and they would then have until December 7th to complete their projects in time for voting. All competitors who complete on time and to the required standard will get to keep the hardware, with the winner landing themselves an all-expenses-paid trip to Taiwan to visit Computex 2019, along with sizeable bragging rights of course...

Well, we looked through all the submissions, weighed the options, and landed upon the following five. We'll be getting to know them a little better later in September when we meet for the opening ceremony and hardware handover at Scan's HQ in Bolton. This will be a public event where you can meet the modders, bit-tech staff including our expert modder Alex Banks, and each of the sponsors. There will also be some cool hardware on show, refreshments, and the chance to compete against a modder and WIN A GAMING PC! We'll be sharing further details soon, but if you'd like to join then save the date: Saturday September 29th.



For now, a short and sweet introduction to our illustrious modders in their own words!

Craig Ferrie aka MT. MODS

Bio: Hi! I'm Craig and would like to thank Thermaltake and bit-tech for their consideration. I'm so very proud to be in the selected five to compete in the Modding Trophy. I look forward to meeting you all in Bolton!

Richard Ord aka AML CUSTOMS

Bio: Hi, my name is Richard, I live just outside of Newcastle, I am married with two boys. I first got into modding back in 2014, only small stuff like PSU covers and side windows. In 2015 I purchased my first set of water-cooling parts, and this is when I started to take cases apart, moving motherboard trays. With each mod that I do, I try to push myself further. I am looking forward to seeing what I can achieve in the future.

Michael Dexter aka SiaTech Mods

Bio: Hello. Firstly, I would like to thank Thermaltake for this incredible opportunity. It is a great honour and privilege for this chance to show my abilities and test my limits alongside some other inspiring talent.

Karl Patterson aka KP Modding

Bio: Hi my name is Karl. I’ve been modding PCs now for a few years, and I'm very passionate about PC building, which I post on my Instagram page. I saw Thermaltake had a competition for modding, it's something which I have always wanted to enter, so I came up with a design and entered. I would like to thank Thermaltake for this opportunity for this modding competition; I am very happy to be a part of this.

Jason Simm aka Samarlian

Bio: First off I would like to thank everyone for giving me this opportunity to enter the TT Modding Trophy 2018, and also thank all sponsors involved making this possible. I am new to the modding world and I am so excited to be part of this event; I am still pinching myself to make sure it not a dream - once again a massive thank you.



See you in September!

We'll be catching up with all the modders at the end of the month over at Scan for the handover. The modders have until then to refine their designs and request additional hardware in preparation for getting started with the mod work. Stay tuned!