Which benchmarks do you want to see with 3rd Gen Ryzen?

It's nearly that time again - benchmarking marathons, scores of CPUs tested and this time maybe even a changing of the guard when it comes to the king of desktop CPU performance. At bit-tech, we constantly update our test hardware and benchmarks so they remain modern and relevant and we'll be doing the same when it comes to testing 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs in the next few weeks.

We try to cover a range of benchmarks from content creation to gaming and power consumption. We also focus on both lightly-threaded and multi-threaded workloads for the simple reason that one typical PC owner will have very different needs from another. Some may demand maximum multi-threaded performance, others a mix of gaming and video-editing prowess while others just need maximum frame rates and have no need for more than half-a-dozen cores.

We'll also be using the latest security patches for WIndows, microcode updates and BIOS versions as these all impact on performance and, as usual, we look to update our suite of benchmarks as well. We have a new version of Cinebench to play with and we'll be looking to include new games and other software, too. However, we'd like to hear what you want to see in our future benchmarks.

Is there any particular software you'd like to see tested? Are there games you'd like to like us to include, and would you like to see resolutions other than our usual 1080p used? Perhaps you feel that's still very relevant with high-end hardware considering the need for high frame rates to make the most of high-refresh-rate monitors. This is specifically for CPUs and motherboards for now, plenty of which will be hitting these pages soon, so we'd love to hear from you in the comments.

We can't promise to include every suggestion, but we want to get your feedback on what we include and which settings we tweak. We'll be firing up our new test system at the start of next week, so if you have any feedback, feel free to drop us a note in the comments by then. You can check out an example of a recent CPU review here.