Aerocool P7-850W Platinum Review

Manufacturer: Aerocool



UK price (as reviewed): £156.58 (inc. VAT)



US price (as reviewed): Currently unavailable



The Aerocool Project 7 family is an RGB-themed collection of products and seems like an attempt to form a sort of Aerocool ecosystem for customers to buy into. We first saw the P7-C1 Pro , a chassis which left us a little disappointed, but now we have the P7-850W PSU in our labs. While cases can get away with being good looking but not necessarily the best quality, for PSUs it’s all a matter of function over form – a shoddy PSU will quickly be exposed by professional testing. That said, Aerocool is definitely looking to tick both boxes with this premium £155 PSU, which adds some RGB flare to what is often one of the most boring components in a PC.

850W is enough to power some serious hardware. Unless you are planning an overclocked build around Intel X299 or AMD X399 with multiple top-end graphics cards, it should have you covered. The P7-850W Platinum is, as the name suggests, rated at 80 Plus Platinum efficiency, second only to Titanium. Like the majority of PSUs these days, it utilises a single 12V rail design that can deliver practically the full 850W capacity thanks to a 70A rating.

The all-black unit looks industrial and has robust build quality. Thankfully this is carried over to the inside where the high-quality Titanium platform from Andyson is used as a base. The unit uses Japanese capacitors exclusively, as is favoured, and the cable-free PCB design keeps everything looking clean and will boost airflow efficiency. The P7-850W is rated to an ambient temperature of 50°C - another positive.



Cooling comes courtesy of a single 140mm fan with fluid dynamic bearings. Aerocool claims it is silent until 60 percent load, and only spins at 500 RPM up to 80 percent load. The unit has been given the Lambda A++ rating, which is the highest available and given only to products with an average noise output of 20 dBA or lower.

RGB LEDs can illuminate the white fan blades, but these are not activated by default. Unless you connect the RGB cable to Aerocool’s P7-H1 fan and RGB hub (sold separately) or to a compatible motherboard RGB header, you won’t have any illumination. Once you do, you’ll have the full RGB spectrum and a variety of effects at your disposal. This isn’t the first PSU with RGB lighting, but it’s not (yet) a common feature, so it certainly will help the P7-850W stand out for those interested.

As you would expect from PSU at this price, the P7-850W Platinum is fully modular. The total number of peripheral and PCIe connectors and the length of all cables are all suitable for the type of build this PSU is designed for. The cables themselves are flexible, flat, and black, so their presence in builds can be kept to a minimum.

Aerocool offers the unit with a generous seven-year warranty.

