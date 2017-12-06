Thermaltake Core P1 TG Review

Manufacturer: Thermaltake

UK price (as reviewed): £104.99 (inc. VAT)

US price (as reviewed): $75.99 (exc. tax)



The Thermaltake Core P series is all about showing off. With front-facing hardware visible through transparent panels, it's easy to see why the cases tend to dominate Thermaltake's booths at hardware shows around the world. We came away from the Core P5 mostly impressed, and since then the range has expanded to incorporate models with tempered glass (of course), including the Core P1 TG, which is designed for mini-ITX hardware (including water-cooling) and is also wall-mountable.

As will already be clear, the Core P1 TG is not a normal case. You don't simply remove it from the box and install your hardware; you actually assemble the case as you install your hardware. This isn't a problem in and of itself, but it does mean that it's probably not going to be suitable for first-time builders. What you're first presented with is the core steel section of the chassis along with all manner of brackets, support beams, and screws as well as the tempered glass panel.

The main part of the Core P1 TG is heavy and feels very well built. On the front-facing side you'll find a load of screw holes ready for brackets and hardware, while the back is more covered thanks to a panel held in place with four thumbscrews. This panel is used to hide away cables and drives, while an internal magnetic filter aligns with the case's only fan/radiator mounting area.

The front I/O panel (or more accurately the side I/O panel) has the bog standard selection of USB 3.0 ports and audio jacks. The absence of a Type-C connector is a shame, but we were pleased to note that the power and reset buttons had particularly satisfying actions.

Before we get to the assembly of the case, we want to register our disappointment that the screws do not come properly organised. The nature of the case means there is a wide variety of screws in different numbers and shapes that do different things. Using the manual, it's easy enough to count and separate them manually, but we really think they should arrive clearly labelled to avoid this tediousness.



Specifications