Fractal Design Meshify C Mini TG Dark Tint Review

Manufacturer: Fractal Design

UK price (as reviewed): MSRP £79.99 (inc. VAT)

US price (as reviewed): MSRP $89.99 (exc. tax)



With the success of the Meshify C still fresh in our minds, we're taking a look at the newest member of the Meshify series - the Meshify C Mini TG Dark Tint (hereafter Meshify C Mini). Fractal Design is stepping down in form factor size to micro-ATX, but the price stays the same at £80/$90. However, on the plus side, the case is a little shallower and 4cm shorter, shedding two PCI expansion slots but keeping many of the other expansion possibilities of its slightly larger sibling.

Size aside (and even there it's a modest saving), you'd struggle to tell the difference between the two; they have an almost identical exterior. There's the same angular front mesh, top-to-bottom tinted tempered glass side window, top-mounted front I/O panel, and another large vent in the roof housing a pair of 140mm/120mm fan mounts covered by an equally large magnetic dust filter. There's a pull-out dust filter on the base, too, that covers the length of the case. Thankfully, this pulls out to the front and not the rear, so you won't have to pull your system away from the wall to clean it.







The front I/O panel has no frills, with the usual power and reset buttons along with audio jacks and a pair of blacked-out USB 3.0 porst - no USB 3.1 Type-C, sadly. The glass side panel uses the typical quartet of thumbscrews to hold it in place. The far side panel, meanwhile, is made from plain steel, so the case definitely has a more attractive side in terms of aesthetics. We had no complaints about build quality with the Meshify C, and unsurprisingly it's the same with this micro-ATX mini-me. The case feels solid, and everything slots together well with the top dust filter fitting snugly in its recess without leaving gaping holes around the side.

Specifications

