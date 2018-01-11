Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Omega Review

Manufacturer: Corsair

UK price (as reviewed): £99.98 (inc. VAT)

US price (as reviewed): $99.99 (exc. tax)



Corsair’s sole showing at CES 2018 as far as cases were concerned was the Spec-Omega. So far, the Spec cases have typically been rather budget-orientated, but the £100 price tag here puts the Spec-Omega firmly in mid-range territory.

The Spec-Omega is very angular, with front and roof panels that jut outwards and have multiple edges. It’s a fairly bold design likely to divide opinion (based on onlookers’ comments, at least), and it comes in black, red, or white like our sample. Sadly, build quality is not suggestive of a £100 case; we’re not against plastic being used at this price at all, but the abundance of it here and the quality of it count against the Spec-Omega. The core chassis is all steel, and there’s a tempered glass side panel which no doubt adds to the cost, but considering Corsair’s own Spec-04 Tempered Glass case launched for £60, the Spec-Omega does not feel like a £40 improvement in the build quality department.

The I/O panel is front-facing, so it should be easy to access from most positions. It comprises the de facto pair of USB 3.0 ports and dual audio jacks.

Although hard to pick out in the photos, there is a white LED strip on the front panel that runs the full height of the case in between the black and white sections. This complements the single white LED 120mm intake fan, which is visible through the front acrylic window. We do think Corsair should have included two or three LED fans here to make the effect even stronger, however. This intake fan is balanced by a single 120mm rear exhaust, this time an all-black model. In total, the Spec-Omega supports up to six fans total if you decide to fill the front and roof.

Sadly, the Spec-Omega isn’t as insulated against dust as it should be. There is a simple slide-out filter dedicated to protection the PSU intake fan, but the mesh on the front and roof is left without protection – difficult to overlook at this price.



Specifications