Asus ROG Strix Evolve Review

Asus has released a couple of ambidextrous mice recently. The first one was the Impact , which just didn't quite do it for us. Next, Asus redeemed itself by releasing the Pugio which mostly addressed the issues we found with the Impact. Now, Asus has released the ROG Strix Evolve. The Evolve has changeable top covers so that it isn't only ambidextrous, but you can also make it comfier for left- or right-handed users. So, let's see how it fares in comparison with the previous two mice.

Inside the box, there is the mouse, a couple of Asus ROG stickers, the usual user guides, and two top covers. We will look at these more a little later on.



As the mouse is ambidextrous, both sides are symmetrical. Similarities with the Pugio continue with the two buttons on each side and the 'Mayan' pattern that Asus like to use. It did take me some time to get used to these side buttons, although I did eventually; they don't protrude as much as usual buttons. I can only assume this is so that regardless of which hand you use, you don't inadvertently press the side buttons with any other fingers than your thumb.

The Evolve has a nice scroll wheel like the other Asus mice as well as a button just behind it which, by default, changes DPI settings. The left and right buttons both use Omron switches and feel fine. These switches can't be swapped out like they can be on the Pugio, however, which is a bit of a shame.



The rear of the mouse is quite low compared to some other mice; it reminds me a little of the SteelSeries Sensei. This is by no means a bad thing, as mice are very much down to personal preference, and making sure you get a comfortable grip is imperative. The mouse isn't too heavy, but it isn't particularly light either, so if you prefer a lightweight mouse, this might not be for you.

Taking a look at the underside of the mouse, there are four skates to help the mouse glide along the surface. The sensor can also be seen in the centre of the mouse; the spec sheet for the sensor says that it is a 7,200 DPI optical sensor with 150 IPS and a max acceleration of 30g. Although Asus doesn't mention what sensor this is, the specs look remarkably similar to the PMW 3330. This is a solid sensor which can be found in multiple other gaming mice. Again, it would have been nice to see a PMW 3360, but most people wouldn't actually notice a difference between the two.