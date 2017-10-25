Nitro Concepts S300 - Press Release

Nitro Concepts S300

Every gamer has their own style and with the evolution of RGB this is prominent in almost every gaming system built today, but we know gamers aren’t just defined by what they game on but what they game with. Nitro Concepts is ahead at every corner. The S300 release is sleek, it’s stylish and with the addition of the new adjustable head cushion and lumbar support it’s going to keep even the most avid gamers comfortable late up into the night.

At a glance, the S300 is a high-quality fabric covered chair with an intense colour scheme; the breathable cold foam construction providing the kind of comfort you can just fall back into. Whilst talking about comfort, the S300 comes with two adjustable cushion supports for both the neck and the lower back; this added lumbar support relieving the strain on the lower back caused when enthusiastic gamers leaning into the fight.

In keeping with the trending RGB theme, the S300 comes in an array of colours from inferno red to ice white, each one subtly highlighting the key features from the matt black body. The embroidered flame of the Nitro Concepts logo in the headrest and cushions lends the series that stylish simplicity we’ve come to expect from premium gaming products.

The S300 series represents an advancement on the previous Nitro Concepts chairs. The new gaming chairs are fundamentally more open in design terms and offer a marked increase in terms of surface contact area allowing the ergonomics to undergo a dramatic improvement; a much welcome improvement.

When you’re not gaming however the S300 is great for indulging in some media based content, with its 135 degree recline and an integrated rocking mechanism you’ll find comfort comes with ease.

The main body of the Nitro S300 sits at 87cm in height with a width of 57cm complimented nicely by its open design. With height in mind, the main seat rests on a class 4 gas lift that adjusts between 48cm and 61cm, perfect for the vast range of users. The S300 also features specially designed polyurethane arm rests allowing three dimensional arm adjustment, perfect for aiding in long term wrist support and giving maximum comfort based on your preferred seating position.



A durable nylon base serves as the foundation of the S300 Series. Its five arms are highlighted by the addition of coloured accents and equipped with quiet castors. The 50 mm castors are made from a hard nylon core with a soft polyurethane covering. This means they not only run quietly over flooring, they do so both on hard as well as soft floors. The gaming chair is equipped with a stable base and the hydraulic lift is rated Safety Class 4 supporting loads up to 120 kg.

Technical Specifications

Height Specifications:

Total Height (with base): ca. 128 - 140 cm

Seat Pan Height (with base): ca. 48 - 61 cm

Backrest Height: ca. 87 cm

Backrest Width (shoulder height): ca. 53 cm

Backrest Width (pelvis height): ca. 56 cm

Backrest Width (contact area): ca. 47 cm

Outer Backrest Width (widest point): ca. 57 cm

Inner Depth of Seat Area: ca. 47 cm

Total Depth (without base): ca. 55,6 cm

Armrest Width: ca. 9,5 cm

Armrest Depth: ca. 25,5 cm

Features

Manufacturer's Guarantee: 2 Years



Features:

Practical rocking function

3D-Armrests with maximum adjustability

Adjustable backrest angle (90 to 135 degrees)

Flexible seat surface area

Two comfortable pillows bundled in

Deform-resistant cold foam

Hydraulic gas lift (class 4)

Strong 5-point base in nylon

50 mm castors for hard and soft floors

Stable steel construction in core

Base comes with matching coloured accents

Supports up to 120 kg

S300: Fire safety compliance BS 5852 (UK versions only)

