Cooler Master Introduces the MS120 keyboard/Mouse Combo

Cooler Master Introduces the MS120: Mem-chanical Clicky Keyboard and Mouse Combo Set

Cooler Master, a Taipei-based leader in designing and manufacturing computer components and peripherals announces the MasterSet MS120, a gaming keyboard with mem-chanical clicky switches paired with a mouse that has high quality Omron switches and ALPS encoder scroll wheel.

“We created a keyboard that mirrors the highly popular mechanical Cherry MX Blue switches and made it affordable while maintaining functionality. We successfully pulled this off with the satisfying clicky feature on our newest mem-chanical switches” says Bram Rongen, Peripheral Marketing Manager.



Great Price, Full RGB… AND Free Mouse -

The MasterSet MS120 is a great first step into gaming, with two tools to help elevate skills. First, it includes a durable keyboard outfitted with Mem-chanical “clicky” switches abandoning the mushiness of traditional membranes. Second, the combo comes with a durable mouse with Pixart optical sensor, adjustable on-the-fly DPI settings, and responsive pro-grade Omron switches. Its RGB capability adds personality and FN On-the-Fly Command keys add convenience wherever you go. This keyboard is equipped with everything a gamer needs to “Make Your Gaming Experience.”

Precision with Tactical Satisfaction –



The MasterSet MS120 Keyboard is outfitted with our exclusive hybrid switches engineered in-house. These new mem-chanical switches feature specially designed tactile and clicky switches, similar to those found in professional-level mechanical keyboards. The result is a membrane keyboard that’s fine-tuned to help you win all your battles.

The Mem-chanical Clicky Switches on the MS120 feature a total travel distance of 3.8mm and actuate at 1.8mm to ensure fast responses and high APM with even up to 26key anti-ghosting!





Quality Sensor for Gaming –

The mouse enclosed in our combo set is custom-tailored for hardcore serious gaming. It has durable Omron switches, good for 10 million precise button presses, and a Pixart 3050 optical sensor that’s optimized specifically for going on a killing spree with 4 levels op DPI up to 3500

Let There Be Light! -

TThe MS120’s Keyboard features Per-key RGB backlighting because aesthetics matter and your keyboard is your best hype man when playing games. The Keyboard features multiple (9) preset LED modes and effects. Modes and effects rain from solid colors to color waves and reactive on-touch effects. All the effects can be controlled through the On-the-Fly controls to adjust color, speed and direction. And of course the mouse isn’t left out, the mouse features 3 zones of adjustable RGB lighting too to match the fancy looks of the keyboard.

The MasterSet MS120 will launch on August 29, 2017 respectfully, for £79.99 and $89.99. For further information please visit www.coolermaster.com.

