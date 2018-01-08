ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces ROG Swift PG65 Big Format Gaming Display with NVIDIA G-SYNC at CES 2018

65” 4K UHD HDR big format gaming display is ideal for big-screen gaming, and features NVIDIA SHIELD, 120Hz refresh rate, and ultra-low gaming latency





KEY POINTS

65” 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) big format gaming display with NVIDIA G-SYNC, 120Hz refresh rate, and a wide DCI-P3 color gamut

Direct-lit full-array LED backlight with 1000-nit peak luminance for higher contrast when viewing HDR content

Ultra-low latency technology for highly responsive and immersive PC gaming, and 4K HDR streaming for a lifelike viewing experience

Integrated NVIDIA SHIELD, the world’s most advanced streamer with video, gaming, voice control and smart home command capabilities

LAS VEGAS, USA, January 8, 2018 — ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that it will unveil the new ROG Swift PG65 big format gaming display (BFGD) with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® at CES® 2018 in Las Vegas. The 65-inch 4K UHD ROG Swift PG65 is the world’s largest gaming display format, and is designed to bring uncompromising performance and a giant screen experience that’s ideal for PC gaming.

The new monitor will be on display at the ROG Showcase Room at Encore Fairway Villas, number 310 and 311, from January 9-12, 2018.

Uncompromising performance

ROG Swift PG65 is a huge 65-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) HDR BFGD that finally brings PC gaming to the giant screen. With NVIDIA G-SYNC and a 120Hz refresh rate, ROG Swift PG65 ensures a highly responsive, tear-free, stutter-free, and immersive gaming experience.

ROG Swift PG65 can emit 1000 nits peak brightness that's several times greater than standard displays. Its direct-lit full-array LED backlight is dynamically controlled across all zones, providing very high contrast for richer, more natural-looking dark scenes. Its 178° wide-view panel provides brighter imagery, and its cinema-grade DCI-P3 color gamut provides a color range that is 25% wider than sRGB, resulting in more realistic color reproduction.

With ROG Swift PG65, users can also enjoy 4K HDR content streaming with the integrated NVIDIA® SHIELD®, the most advanced streamer with video, gaming, voice control and smart home command capabilities.

The evolution of gaming monitors

Gaming monitors have advanced by leaps and bounds over the past few years, with higher refresh rates, lower input lag, and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology providing a more responsive and smooth gaming experience. But while PC gamers have been able to enjoy these advancements at their desks, a giant screen PC gaming experience has been inaccessible ― until now.

ASUS ROG has always strived to deliver the best experiences for PC gamers, and ROG Swift gaming monitors have consistently offered top-of-the-line specs such as high refresh rates, quick response times, G-SYNC technology, and crisp resolution. The ROG commitment aims to ensure that gamers will have outstanding performance, anywhere ― and with the ROG Swift PG65 BFGD, that experience finally extends to the gaming den.

For more information on ASUS ROG Swift PG65 BFGD with NVIDIA G-SYNC, please visit: http://bit.ly/ROGSWIFTPG65PR