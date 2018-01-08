CES 2018: HyperX Unveils World’s First Infrared Synchronised DDR4 RGB Memory

Innovative HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB Memory Leverages IR Technology to Synchronise RGB Lighting Across Multiple Modules for Enhanced Display Experience

CES Las Vegas, United States – January 8, 2018 – HyperX®, the gaming division of Kingston® Technology Company, Inc., today announced the industry’s first memory modules featuring synchronized RGB lighting with IR (infrared) technology – the HyperX® Predator DDR4 RGB. HyperX has designed IR communication channels onto each memory module, allowing multiple modules to sync LED lighting and produce an exceptional color and pattern display. Powered directly from the motherboard, this patent-pending technology provides an enhanced visual experience of RGB memory for gaming, overclocking PCs and DIY system builds. See it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSJfbnkkBhs.

“As a leader in performance and overclocked memory for 15 years, HyperX is excited to bring this unique RGB memory innovation to CES 2018 and the market,” said Paul Leaman, VP EMEA, HyperX. “Synchronising HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB memory using IR technology creates a new way to experience RGB lighting on a PC and enables gamers and overclockers to further personalise their gaming experience.”

In addition to IR synchronised RGB lighting control, the Predator DDR4 RGB modules also support multiple lighting profiles when plugged into motherboards with compatible RGB control software. HyperX is working with motherboard partners to test and qualify the HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB memory with their control software, including ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion and MSI Mystic Light Sync. In addition, chassis vendors like In-Win are also adding features to support RGB lighting and control.

HyperX will demonstrate the new LED lighting management and expanded color and pattern display features on the Predator DDR4 RGB at CES, Jan 8-11, 2018 in Las Vegas at the Venetian Hotel, Tower Suite # 30-335. HyperX will also be showing an expanded line of gaming gear including:

HyperX Cloud Flight™ Wireless Gaming Headset, HyperX's first wireless gaming headset, with 30 hours battery life1, the longest battery life available in the gaming market.

HyperX™ Alloy Elite RGB™ keyboard is HyperX's first full-featured RGB keyboard. Customize your keyboard or individual keys by simply using the HyperX NGenuity® software.

HyperX Pulsefire Surge™ gaming mouse is HyperX's first RGB mouse with Dynamic 360° RGB lighting effects. The Pulsefire Surge uses a Pixart 3389 sensor with support up to 16,000 DPI.

Availability

The Predator RGB Memory is scheduled to ship in Q2. Additional information regarding pricing, memory compatibility and kit configurations will be available at shipping timeframe.

As a leading supporter of traditional and esports communities, HyperX continues to expand partnerships with NBA and esports teams, most recently the Dallas Mavericks and its NBA2K team – Mavs Gaming. Additional NBA influencers and esports teams include the Philadelphia 76ers and esports team – Team Dignitas, Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics, De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, Echo Fox eSports team owner Rick Fox, and Jonas Jerebko of the Utah Jazz and Detroit Renegades owner. More information on upcoming esports tournaments, announcements and activities is available at https://www.hyperxgaming.com/.

HyperX is the high-performance product division of Kingston Technology encompassing high-speed DDR4 and DDR3 memory, SSDs, USB Flash drives, and gaming accessories. Targeted at gamers, overclockers and enthusiasts, HyperX is known throughout the world for quality, performance and innovation. HyperX is committed to eSports as it sponsors over 20 teams globally and is the main sponsor of Intel Extreme Masters. HyperX can be found at many shows including Brasil Game Show, China Joy, DreamHack, gamescom and PAX.

