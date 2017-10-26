Cooler Master MasterAir MA610P and MA410P to strengthen the MasterAir cooling line-up

October 26, 2017 // 2:35 p.m.
Cooler Master, a leader in PC components and peripherals introduces 2 new members to our MasterAir series of CPU coolers. The 6 heatpipe MA610P is the little brother of the MasterAir Maker 8, where the 4 heatpipe MA410P closes the range of MasterAir coolers. It is designed for gamers and overclockers who demand ultra-low temperatures, aggressive RGB lighting, and total control over their air cooling.
The MA410P and MA610P comes with our Continuous Direct Contact 2.0 Technology that increases the surface area of the copper base by 45%. Where the MA610P comes with a push and pull configuration of dual MasterFan MF120R RGB allows high-pressure cooling at low dBA.
Both products are compatible with the top RGB mainboards and come with a wired RGB controller for those that do not own such a mainboard.
Cooler Master MA410P RGB
Cooler Master MA610P RGB
Pricing & Availability
Products will be available from your favourite stores and online shops within the next 2-3 weeks. Keep your eyes peeled!
MasterAir MA410P MSRP £39.99
MasterAir MA610P MSRP £64.99
About Cooler Master: Cooler Master is a Taipei-based, global computer components company with more than a 20-year track record in releasing innovative products that truly advance the industry. We are driven by a passion for the things that make building a PC such a unique, rewarding experience, and sustained by a vision that we can reinvent the way these machines are designed, made and used. From our landmark release of the first ever aluminum PC case to our groundbreaking switch to the modular format, Cooler Master is committed to bringing our customers and fans the utmost in choice and control. For more information on Cooler Master, please visit www.coolermaster.com or follow us on Facebook
