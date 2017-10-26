Cooler Master MasterAir MA610P and MA410P to strengthen the MasterAir cooling line-up

Cooler Master, a leader in PC components and peripherals introduces 2 new members to our MasterAir series of CPU coolers. The 6 heatpipe MA610P is the little brother of the MasterAir Maker 8, where the 4 heatpipe MA410P closes the range of MasterAir coolers. It is designed for gamers and overclockers who demand ultra-low temperatures, aggressive RGB lighting, and total control over their air cooling.

The MA410P and MA610P comes with our Continuous Direct Contact 2.0 Technology that increases the surface area of the copper base by 45%. Where the MA610P comes with a push and pull configuration of dual MasterFan MF120R RGB allows high-pressure cooling at low dBA.

Both products are compatible with the top RGB mainboards and come with a wired RGB controller for those that do not own such a mainboard.



Cooler Master MA410P RGB

CDC 2.0 – Excellent heat dissipation with 4 heatpipes and Continuous Direct Contact 2.0 technology.

– Excellent heat dissipation with 4 heatpipes and Continuous Direct Contact 2.0 technology. RGB MasterFan 120 – With the added bonus of the MasterFan 120 Air Balance RGB, making it not only silent and efficient in heat transfer, but also the most vibrant and fun choice when it comes to air cooling.

– With the added bonus of the MasterFan 120 Air Balance RGB, making it not only silent and efficient in heat transfer, but also the most vibrant and fun choice when it comes to air cooling. Wired RGB Controller – The Controller allows customizable colors and effects for the fans with just the touch of a button.



Cooler Master MA610P RGB



CDC 2.0 – Excellent heat dissipation with 6 heatpipes and Continuous Direct Contact 2.0 technology.

– Excellent heat dissipation with 6 heatpipes and Continuous Direct Contact 2.0 technology. Dual MasterFan RGB for the MA610P – Push and pull dual MasterFan MF120R RGB fans to maximize CPU cooling with plenty of color while doing it.

– Push and pull dual MasterFan MF120R RGB fans to maximize CPU cooling with plenty of color while doing it. Unique Top Cover Design - Creative RGB LED logo design with additional light strips on the top cover for aesthetic customization.

- Creative RGB LED logo design with additional light strips on the top cover for aesthetic customization. Wired RGB Controller – The Controller allows customizable colors and effects for the fans and top cover with just the touch of a button.