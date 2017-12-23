World of Tanks Braces for Update 1.0



Wargaming sets out to reimagine the game in March 2018, adding a brand-new graphics engine, HD maps, and authentic soundtrack



December 23, 2017 — Wargaming is excited to announce major game enhancements for its flagship title World of Tanks. Coming March 2018, Update 1.0 will overhaul the game’s underlying technological base with an advanced CORE graphics engine. Together with this major uplift, over 25 World of Tanks maps are getting redesigned to meet modern graphical standards. Each map will have a distinguished flair and provide even deeper immersion thanks to dynamic music, authentic soundtracks, and atmospheric ambience.



'Update 1.0 is a true game-changer,' said Milos Jerabek, World of Tanks Development Director. 'Though the spirit of the game remains the same, the introduction of the new graphics engine leads to a far greater boost in image fidelity than a simple resolution increase. It’s a staggering difference from the game as you know it, and we can’t wait for players to get hands-on with it.'



The in-house developed CORE engine brings a complete visual makeover, adding greater depth, beauty and realism to battlefields with no adverse effect on the game’s performance. Terrain, water, flora, skies, and environments on recreated maps get bolstered with the latest physically based rendering tech and support a variety of new and improved effects. Space is more realistically illuminated and battlefields feel more dynamic and active thanks to improved shading and lighting models, responsive water, and realistic terrain textures.



Update 1.0 doesn’t just focus on how World of Tanks looks and feels, but how it sounds. Each map will have its own main theme that resonates with its setting and changes dynamically depending on what is happening in combat. From Caucasus themes with Gregorian chanting to Arabic compositions featuring national instruments, Wargaming teamed up with over 40 musicians from all around the world to create a unique atmospheric, authentic sound for each battlefield.



To share the look and feel of the upcoming update, Wargaming released World of Tanks enCore 2018, a special program that gives players a little hands-on time with the new visuals and music. With the help of enCore, everyone can replay battle videos and check how the overhauled game will perform on their game station.



Download World of Tanks enCore 2018:



· http://wotencore.net/





About World of Tanks

World of Tanks is a team-based massively multiplayer online action game dedicated to armored warfare of the mid-20th century. Throw yourself into the epic tank battles of World War II with other steel cowboys all over the world. Your arsenal includes over 500 armored vehicles from the United States, Germany, the Soviet Union, France, Great Britain, Japan, China, Sweden and Czechoslovakia carefully detailed with historical accuracy.

About Wargaming

Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus. Founded in 1998, Wargaming has grown to become one of the leaders in the gaming industry with 4500+ employees and more than 20 offices globally. Over 200 million players enjoy Wargaming’s titles across all major gaming platforms. Their flagship products include the massively popular free-to-play hit World of Tanks and the strategic naval action game World of Warships.

Wargaming focuses on external partnerships with established and indie developers across PC and console through the company’s third-party publishing unit, Wargaming Alliance. Wargaming Mobile, a unit dedicated to capitalizing on the mobile market, is actively forging new collaborations to deliver new and engaging on-the-go experiences.

Official website:



www.wargaming.com

