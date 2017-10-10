Cooler Master Launches MasterCase H500P

October 10, 2018 – Cooler Master, a leader in design and manufacturing computer components and peripherals, today announced the launch of the new, highly anticipated, MasterCase H500P. A chassis that will blow you away by looks and performance!

Inspired by Cooler Master’s former High AirFlow series, the MasterCase H500P has a revamped futuristic look with a structured bar design. Two 200mm fans adorn the front of the MasterCase H500P, providing optimal air flow to maintain ideal operating

temperatures. Not just for function, the 200mm fans have been equipped with RGB lighting which can be controlled through RGB capable motherboards or an additional RGB controller. Furthermore, two extra 200mm fans can be installed on the top of the H500P.

Clear View Inside to Show a Clean Build

The light grey tinted, see through, tempered glass side panel and plastic covers in the front and on the top of the MasterCase H500P, provides a clear view to the inside of the chassis.

A customizable PSU shroud on the front, a CPU cutout cover on the back and a removable cable cover panel take cable management to the next level, providing consumers with all the tools to create a clean build.

Show Off Your Graphics Card

Two PCI slots at the rear of the H500P enable users to vertically mount the graphics card without the use of additional brackets. A riser cable is needed for this orientation and will be sold separately.





Liquid Cooling Ready

The MasterCase H500P is designed with high airflow in mind and accommodates up to 360mm radiators on the top and in the front of the case providing users with ample space for a custom loop or larger radiator.





















Pricing & Availability



The MasterCase H500P is expected to be available October 10, 2017 for a suggested retail price of £134.99. For more information, please visit www.coolermaster.com.





