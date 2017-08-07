Mod of the Month July 2017 in Association with Corsair

Mod of the Month is upon us once again! It seems this year is flying by, and already I'm seeing invites to Christmas functions, what is this madness? July has been a good month for us at bit-tech; we have done quite a lot of modding content, and we have also been moving forward on creating more for you guys. I also turned a year older - I am getting old!

Enough about us, though, let's see what you folks have been building in our forums! It seems that Thermaltake is the flavour of the month, mainly because the Invitational deadline was just a few days ago. Next month, we hope to see more variety, as it does make things a little more interesting, so get modding!

Entering Mod of the Month is very easy. All you need to do to enter Mod of the Month is to make sure you add the 'Complete' prefix to your build log. You can find out more here.

We feature hundreds of mods every year in our modding section and forums, where you'll find all things custom, water-cooled, and generally awesome as well as modding news and features.

Corsair is our sponsor for our monthly modding competitions, and we've got some great prizes for you this month, including its latest magnetic levitation LED fans and Vengeance LED memory spread across the top three positions in Mod of the Month.



First Place Corsair Vengeance LED 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3,000MHz (Red LED) memory kit

Second Place 4 x Corsair ML Series ML120 PRO LED fans



Third Place 2 x Corsair ML Series Magnetic Levitation Dual Pack 120mm fans



Last month's winner was WING X99 by Andreas | Brodholm followed by The Tiny by dangthaison and then The Time by MPC in third. Congratulations! I will be in contact with you folks soon.

A huge thanks to Corsair for stumping up some great prizes again this month. Don't forget that you can vote for more than one project if you're finding it tough to choose one over the others. MOTM is a competition for completed projects. You should consider originality, execution, and show of skill when voting.

This Month's Contenders

P900 by Elladan





T-900 SCARAV by tantric





Project Flux by FlowMods







StripeS by neSSa





Tower Level 10 by Maki role





Medieval chess scene by DeKa modder



