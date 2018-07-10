A sudden series of departures from the UK's government has pushed a new face into the hot seat at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport: Jeremy Wright QC.

Taking over from Matthew Hancock, who had served in the role for a mere six months, Jeremy Wright's new position of Her Majesty's Principal Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport - also known as Culture Secretary - puts him at the head of the government's various digital initiatives. Hancock meanwhile, takes over from Jeremy Hunt as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, while Hunt takes on the mantle of Foreign Secretary following the surprise resignation of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson - Boris Johnson to his friends - yesterday.

A Conservative Member of Parliament since 2005, Wright took on the role of Attorney General in 2014. He is best known, however, for having to defend expenses claims which included nearly £3,000 to furnish a London flat shortly after becoming an MP and £800 in mobile phone charges - the latter of which he was initially ordered to repay, before successfully appealing the order by claiming that the mobile calls were necessary as his flat did not have a landline telephone.

Wright's technology nous, though, is less well known. His only public link to the world of technology came in 2009 when he was castigated for placing political links on his Parliamentary expenses-funded website - a direct violation of the rules - for which he was not ordered to repay expenses.

The government has confirmed Wright's appointment, but neither Wright nor the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have made an announcement on the matter.