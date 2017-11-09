Windows Defender ATP adds third-party OS support

Microsoft has announced that it is bringing Windows Defender's Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) technology to macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux platforms through partnerships with third-party security companies.

Part of the Windows Defender security platform, Advanced Threat Protection is designed to give Microsoft's enterprise customers enhanced protection against viruses, malware, and active attacks via a centralised control system - but one which, until now, has only supported client devices running on Microsoft's Windows platform.

That's set to change, the company has announced, through partnerships with third-party companies which brings ATP support to macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux devices for the first time - starting with Bitdefender, Lookout, and Ziften, in beta form.

'We have been working closely with our partners to ensure the integration of their solutions with Windows Defender ATP is simple and easy to implement with only a few clicks,' claims Microsoft's Rob Lefferts in the company's announcement. 'There are no requirements for any additional infrastructure and once the integration is set, new events from on-boarded macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android devices will start surfacing into the Windows Defender ATP console.

'Bitdefender, Lookout, and Ziften are the first of several strategic partnerships coming for Windows Defender ATP as we continuously expand and innovate with the goal of giving security teams better ways to detect, investigate and respond to cyber-attacks and breaches on their networks.'

Bitdefender's ATP integration is available in public preview status now, Microsoft has confirmed, while Lookout and Ziften plan to launch theirs in the near future.