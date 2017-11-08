Opera 49 brings VR video support, selfie screenshot mode

Opera 49, the latest release of the once-and-former paid web browser, has landed with a wealth of new features, including built-in virtual reality (VR) video support and a snapshot tool capable of linking to a webcam to add a selfie to screenshots.

Building heavily on work done for the Opera Neon concept browser and the follow-up to Opera Reborn, released back in May, Opera 49 now ships with an integrated virtual reality engine capable of playing back video content - from 360 degree VR footage to traditional two-dimensional videos - on a connected Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, or other OpenVR-compatible VR headset.

The new release also includes a 'snapshot tool,' designed to make it easier to grab and edit screenshots of web content. In addition to integrated editing tools - drawing, notation, blurs, zoom, and, of course, emojis - the snapshot tool integrates a 'selfie camera' system: When a screenshot is captured the user has the option to overlay a picture-in-picture captured from their device's webcam to 'help you add raw emotion to your screenshot.'

Other changes to the browser include integration of VK Messenger into the sidebar chat system, an Easy Setup Mode designed to make adjusting browser settings simpler, and enhancements to the browser's private browsing mode, O-menu, history panel, and HiDPI support for high-resolution displays.

Opera 49 is available for free download from the official website now.