Microsoft confirms Spring Creators Update crash bug

Microsoft's Dona Sarkar has confirmed that the Windows 10 Spring Creators Update, expected to launch earlier this month, hit a last-minute snag due to 'some reliability issues' serious enough to warrant its delay.

The latest in Microsoft's string of feature updates for the Windows 10 operating system, the Spring Creators Update was originally expected to release to the public on April 10th. On the very day, though, rumours spread of a serious last-minute show-stopping bug that had caused Microsoft to pull the release, and a week on the company has confirmed that is indeed the case while simultaneously downplaying its severity.

'As Build 17133 progressed through the rings, we discovered some reliability issues we wanted to fix,' explains Microsoft's Dona Sarkar in a message to Windows Insider members regarding the build that was expected to be the Spring Creators Update final release. 'In certain cases, these reliability issues could have led to a higher percentage of (BSOD) [Blue Screens of Death] on PCs for example. Instead of creating a Cumulative Update package to service these issues, we decided to create a new build with the fixes included. This just reinforces that Windows Insiders are critical to helping us find and fix issues before releasing feature updates to all our customers so thank you!'

Build 17134, the fourth release candidate for the Spring Creators Update, is available now to the Fast Ring of the Windows Insiders programme. The company has not, however, indicated when it will be cleared for general release as the Spring Creators Update.