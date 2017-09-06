GPU-Z 2.3.0 brings AMD Radeon RX Vega support

TechPowerUp has published the latest version of its GPU-Z graphics processor analysis tool, version 2.3.0, which brings support for AMD's Radeon RX Vega graphics cards and additional detail for Polaris-based boards.

The newest revision of a tool which has been downloaded more than 43 million times, TechPowerUp's GPU-Z - so named as being the equivalent to CPUID's equally popular CPU-Z for graphics rather than central processing units - is a must-upgrade for anyone who has managed to get their hands on a graphics card based on AMD's new Vega architecture, being the first release with support for correctly reading and reporting the cards' technical details. Those with graphics cards based on the older Polaris architecture, meanwhile, will find the new release brings additional detail thanks to the addition of VRM efficiency, VDDC (core voltage), and VDDCI (bus I/O voltage) readouts.

For others, there are still reasons to upgrade: GPU-Z 2.3.0 brings fixes for incorrect readings under AMD's Catalyst 17.2.2 and newer drivers, issues with activity monitoring on AMD's Radeon RX 500 series of cards, and improved handling of CrossFire multi-GPU setups which could previously result in a rare crash on startup and a failure to detect secondary GPUs correctly. The new release also includes support for AMD's workstation-targeted Radeon WX 3100 and WX 7100 graphics cards, along with Nvidia's Quadro M2200, GeForce GTX 1080 Mobile, and GeForce MX150 GPUs.

As always, the latest release of GPU-Z is available for free download direct from TechPowerUp in traditional and Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) skinned variants.