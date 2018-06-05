Corsair showcases iCUE software, Vengeance RGB Pro memory, and more

The Corsair suite at Computex 2018 was predictably RGB heavy, as the company’s main focus for the show is its new iCUE software package, but there were also new PSUs, cases, and DDR4 memory on display.

With the latest release of iCUE, Corsair is supporting a whopping 1,500 individual SKUs thanks to varieties in regional keyboard layouts and an extensive product catalogue. With the latest release, CUE is now effectively end-of-life, while Corsair Link still exists for certain legacy products. iCUE isn’t just about RGB either, since it offers cooling control, system monitoring, and command customisation depending on what it’s working with. Corsair also mentioned that it is getting into the world of having dynamic lighting effects controlled by games, using Far Cry 5 as an example but promising more still to come.

You may remember the Corsair Obsidian 500D chassis. This case will be getting an SE release, which is effectively the same chassis but with a trio of LL120 RGB fans (16 RGB LEDs apiece) behind the new smoked tempered glass front panel. So that users can control these (both lighting and speed), a Corsair Commander Pro is also included with the 500D SE. It’s launching immediately with an MSRP of $249.99 excluding taxes in the US and £229.99 including VAT in the UK. That’s about £100 more than the original, but with three £20 fans and a £60 lighting controller, that’s to be expected. More information on this case is available on the official website.

On the memory front, Corsair had on display its new Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 RAM modules. Offering speeds of between 2,666MHz and 4,000MHz at launch (i.e. now), modules with speeds of up to 4,700MHz are expected to land at some point in July. Every DIMM has 10 addressable RGB LEDs which are naturally controlled by iCUE without the need for extra wires, with 12 different profiles available in iCUE by default. The lighting can be synchronised to other iCUE-supported products. The aluminium heatspreader is available in both black and white. More information on the new series of memory is available on the official website.

We also saw two new power supplies from Corsair: the SF Series 80 Plus Platinum and Vengeance Series 80 Plus Silver, both of which are slated for July availability. The former is an update to Corsair’s SFX offering, available in 600W and 450W capacities for £104.99 and £89.99 respectively. The 80 Plus Platinum rating is the highlight feature, bringing up to 94 percent efficiency. These PSUs use all Japanese capacitors and are backed by a seven-year warranty. They also have fully modular and individually sleeved cables. Cooling comes courtesy of a 92mm fan with a zero-RPM mode. The PSU also ships with a bracket that will allow it to be mounted to a standard ATX PSU mount. More information is available on the official website.

The Vengeance Series 80 Plus Silver comes in 650W and 750W capacities. Again, all Japanese connectors are used, and the design allows for switching between single or multi-rail for 12V delivery. The cabling here is semi-modular, and pricing is set at £74.99 and £84.99 including VAT respectively. More information is available on the official website.

Other highlight products include the Crystal Series 280X RGB and the HS70 Wireless headset, both of which we’ve already reviewed.