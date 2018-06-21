Basemark launches cross-platform GPU benchmark tool

Benchmarking specialist Basemark has announced the release of a new graphics benchmark, Basemark GPU, offering cross-platform operation on the Vulkan 1.0, OpenGL 4.5, and OpenGL ES 3.1 application programming interfaces (APIs).

Developed in partnership with graphics companies including Nvidia, Imagination Technologies, and Qualcomm - though, oddly, AMD's name is not present in the press release - Basemark's new Basemark GPU aims at providing a one-stop performance analysis tool for both desktop and mobile platforms. In its initial release, the software supports Windows, Linux, and Android operating systems running the Vulkan, OpenGL, and OpenGL ES APIs, while a version is available upon application for embedded operating systems including QNX and Integrity. The major missing platforms, Apple's desktop macOS and mobile iOS, are in the works, the company promises, along with support for Apple's Metal and Microsoft's DirectX APIs.

'We have poured all of our soul and expertise in making this product. The work started two and half years ago and this massive project has culminated in today's launch of a true state-of-the-art product,' crows Arto Ruotsalainen, Basemark chief executive officer, of the release. 'We believe Basemark GPU will become an essential tool for anyone tasked to evaluate graphics performance in systems ranging from smart phones, smart TVs and cars to PCs.'

Based on the company's internal Rocksolid engine, which is claimed to 'sport [a] AAA quality game-like workload,' the Basemark GPU benchmark is available in two flavours: Free and Corporate. The Free release provides a GPU score for comparison between platforms, allows for custom configuration options, but requires an always-on internet connection and always uploads results to Basemark's publicly-accessible database; the paid-for Corporate release, meanwhile, adds detailed test score output with data export functionality but no forced data upload, the ability to select and run individual tests, test automation, and the ability to render arbitrary screens.

Basemark GPU 1.0 is available to download now from the official website.