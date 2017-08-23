AMD offers Adobe Creative Cloud subs to Ryzen buyers

AMD has announced its latest salvo in its efforts to get buyers to consider pre-built systems featuring its Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards over devices built around rival Intel's chips: bundled productivity applications from Adobe.

AMD has long offered software bundles with its graphics hardware, and occasionally extended these offers to its processors. Typically, though, these bundles concentrate solely on games, leading to a constant battle against rival discrete graphics giant Nvidia to offer gamers the latest and greatest titles for free when high-end cards are picked up. Its latest offer, though, demonstrates a desire to see its Ryzen processors - based on the new Zen microarchitecture - and Radeon GPUs make a splash outside gaming, with subscriptions to Adobe's productivity software up for grabs.

The deal is simple: those buying eligible pre-built systems featuring AMD Ryzen processors - which include desktops, laptops, and all-in-one builds - can redeem a code in order to receive either an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription or an Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan subscription. The catch: The former, available with the more expensive systems in the eligibility list, offers full access to the Creative Cloud suite but only for a two-month period; the latter, available on lower-cost systems, lasts for three months but allows access only to Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom.

The offer is in addition to the ability to snag up to three games from the Square Enix Collective, including The Turing Test, Goetia, and Oh My Godheads. Some systems are eligible for both the game and subscription offers; others only one or the other. Eligible companies include Acer, Dell and its Alienware subsidiary, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Toshiba. The addition of Ryzen chips to the edibility list follows the launch of the programme, dubbed 'AMD4U', earlier this year for systems built around APU and Radeon GPU products; consumer APUs, older FX-series CPUs, and Radeon cards are limited to the Creative Cloud Photography Plan offer and, in some cases, the Square Enix Collection offer, AMD Pro APUs, workstation-class Radeon GPUs, and the Radeon RX 580 receive the full Creative Cloud subscription, while the Ryzen processors - which range from the Ryzen 5 1400 to the Ryzen 7 1800X - receive the full three games from the Square Enix Collection plus the full Creative Cloud subscription.

The offer runs through to the end of the year, with more information available on the official website.