SilverStone reveals 700W SFX PSU, new cases

SilverStone has long been a proponent of small form factors, and this year at Computex was no different, with the company revealing a 700W SFX PSU.

The SX700-PT sticks to true SFX dimensions rather than SFX-L ones (comparison above), and as such sports a whopping 882W per litre. It has fully modular cabling and carries an impressive 80 Plus Platinum rating – this is truly the top-tier SFX PSU around, or at least it should be when it launches properly towards the end of the year. A 550W model will also be available.

Also on display at Computex was the Sugo SG14 mini-ITX chassis. The Sugo family is rightly famous for its impressive use of space, and the SG14 has been shown before, but now we know it should be launching finally later this year in late Q3 or early Q4 for a retail price of $70 or $80.

We also saw the new Lucid Series LD03 chassis, which joins the LD01 and LD02 seen at CES. This mini-ITX case has tempered glass side panels on all sides, but actually uses the same tooling and layout as the SG14 above. However, it has been flipped so that it’s more of a vertical case with bottom-to-top airflow, and it includes a top exhaust fan to boost GPU airflow since the side panels are now closed off. It’s slated for a Q4 release and a retail price of $100-$120.