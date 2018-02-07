FSP announces Hydro PTM+ Limited Edition PSU launch

FSP has announced the official launch of its liquid-cooled Hydro PTM+ 1.4KW power supply, developed in partnership with Bitspower, with a bundle limited to the first 500 customers globally.

Unveiled back at Computex 2017, the FSP Hydro PTM+ offers hybrid cooling capabilities: Using the built-in fan the power supply is passively cooled at loads below 600W then actively air-cooled at loads to 1.2KW, while those looking to reduce the volume or power a beefier rig can use the device's built-in liquid-cooling system to boost the peak output to 1.4KW.

FSP has now confirmed the impending launch of the device, and is offering the first 500 customers a limited edition bundle: As well as the power supply itself, the first 500 units include pre-sleeved cabling and a Bitspower all-in-one (AIO) liquid-cooling kit with pump, radiator, 120mm fan, and tubing compatible with the Hydro PTM+ power supply.

US pricing for the power supply has been confirmed at $699 (around £503 excluding taxes), but while FSP has published a list of global resellers the United Kingdom is notably absent from the list of European outlets which will be stocking the PSU.

More information on the Hydro PTM+ is available on the official website.