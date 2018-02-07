Phanteks announces 16-piece system builder's toolkit

Phanteks has announced the launch of a toolkit aimed specifically at PC system builders, branching out from its traditional cooling and case product families.

Designed, the company claims, with 'first-time builders and enthusiasts' in mind, Phanteks' first attempt at a toolkit includes only the essentials: an Allen key, screwdriver handle with 13 bits - H2.0, H2.5, H3.0, H4.0, T15, T20, PH00, PH0, PH1, PH2, and 2.0mm, 4.0mm, and 5.0mm hex sockets - and a flexible shaft for those awkward-to-reach screws. All come bundled together in a plastic black zipped case debossed with the Phanteks logo on its top.

While the tools included in the bundle are fairly basic, Phanteks has at least made one attempt to stand out from the crowd: the bit holder on the screwdriver handle, which is manufactured from aluminium and steel, can be extended for improved reach - though how robust the device is in its extended mode remains to be seen.

Phanteks has confirmed that the toolkit will be available soon priced at $19.99 in the US and €19.99 in Europe, with UK pricing expected to be an unsurprising £19.99 including VAT - making it a high-priced option compared to the competition, where a Hama PC Toolkit with 24 pieces, including tweezers, pliers, side-cutters, and other extras missing from Phantek's version, can be purchased for around £14.99 (inc. VAT).

More information on the toolkit, which Phanteks has said will be available soon, is available on the official website.