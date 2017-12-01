Thrustmaster announces £350 Ferrari 250 GTO Wheel Add-On

Thrustmaster has announced the impending launch of a steering wheel add-on for its Thrustmaster T-series racing controllers, a 8:10 scale replica of the Ferrari 250 Gran Turismo Omologato (GTO) wheel, for which it is charging £349.99 (inc. VAT). Excluding the controller, that is.

Apparently in answer to the question of 'what do you buy the person who has everything,' Thrustmaster has convinced itself that racing fans are going to be willing to splash out £349.99 (inc. VAT) for its non-functional metal-and-wood scale replica of the Ferrari 250 GTO's steering wheel as part of the Ferrari's 70th anniversary celebrations. Built on an 8:10 ratio, the wheel is claimed to be as accurate a replica as possible using a metal faceplate and internal skeleton over which high-quality though unnamed wood has been laid.

That £349.99, though, won't get buyers the ability to 'test out the Ferrari 250 GTO in the game Assetto Corsa, available as part of the Ferrari 70th Anniversary DLC Pack, for example, [and] find oneself fully immersed in real vintage car racing sensations, with their inimitable panache,' as the wheel has no active electronics; it's literally wood and metal. To actually use the wheel, buyers will also need one of the following T-Series racing wheels: the TS-PC Racer, TS-XW Racer, T-GT, T500 RS (following, for some reason, a firmware update), T300 series, and TX series.

Those who already have one of the above racing controllers will be able, Thrustmaster has announced, to attach the Ferrari G250 GTO Wheel Add-On via the Thrustmaster Quick Release System. The wheel itself, meanwhile, will become available for those with cash to burn on December 20th.