Thermaltake launches RGB Sync Controller hub

Thermaltake has announced the launch of a gadget designed to make its own software redundant, allowing users of its Thermaltake Plus RGB lighting products to use Asus, Gigabyte, or MSI software to control their bling.

The Thermaltake Sync Controller, as the company's latest creation is dubbed, is at its heart a hub for the control of RGB lighting devices in the Thermaltake Plus range: This includes, but is not limited to, everything from dedicated case lighting like the Thermaltake Pacific Lumi Plus LED Strips through to RGB-equipped components and coolers like Riing Plus RGB Series fans, Pacific W4 Plus CPU waterblock, Pacific V-GTX 1080Ti Plus Transparent Series GPU waterblocks, Pacific PR22-D5 Plus Reservoir/Pump Combo, and the Pacific RL360 Plus RGB Radiator. Each Sync Controller offers support for nine individually-addressable products, with a direct connection to the system's PSU for power.

Where the Sync Controller aims to stand out, though, is that it does away with the need to use Thermaltake's own Riing Plus RGB control software. Instead, the Sync Controller is designed to be configured using software bundled with RGB LED-aware motherboards from Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI, using the Aura Sync, RGB Fusion, and Mystic Light Sync packages respectively.

The Thermaltake Sync Controller Premium Edition, which comes with three pulse width modulation (PWM) signal cables and two RGB LED signal cables, has officially launched but is not yet listed at UK retailers. More information is available on the official product page.