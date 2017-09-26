SteelSeries launches low-cost TrueMove1-based Rival 110 gaming mouse

Gaming peripherals specialist SteelSeries has announced a new entry point into its Rival mouse family, the Rival 110, which includes a new one-to-one sensor developed in partnership with Pixart.

Designed, the company claims, specifically for esports and other pro-gamer types, the Rival 110 aims to bring the majority of the features of the Rival 310 and Sensei 310 to the more budget-conscious gamer. Building on the Pixart-developed TrueMove3 sensor of the 3xx series, the Rival 110 is the first to feature the TrueMove1 - offering identical tracking accuracy to its more expensive stablemate, SteelSeries assures, but with lower maximum tracking rates at 7,200 counts per inch (CPI) and 240 inches per second (IPS).

'We continue to innovate in sensor tracking technology with the expansion of our TrueMove line of sensors with the TrueMove1 in the Rival 110,' claims Jason Christian, SteelSeries category manager for mice and keyboards, of the launch. 'This is the first time that gamers can experience true one-to-one, esports tracking with a smaller form-factor and at a very welcoming price.'

As well as the new sensor, which is exclusive to SteelSeries, the Rival 110 includes an ergonomic six-button ambidextrous design, on-board memory for settings storage, RGB illumination to the scroll wheel and SteelSeries logo, and a rubberised text to the sides. The weight, meanwhile, has been reduced to 87.5g, which SteelSeries claims allows for 'fast and antural hand movement.'

The SteelSeries Rival 110 is available direct from the company now, priced at £34.99 (inc. VAT). More information is available on the official product page.