SteelSeries launches dual-connection Arctis 3 headset

Gaming giant SteelSeries has announced the launch of a dual-function headset offering simultaneous wireless Bluetooth and wired audio connections: the SteelSeries Arctis 3.

The latest entry in the company's Arctis gaming headset range, the SteelSeries Arctis 3 is designed to offer dual simultaneous connectivity via a standard 3.5mm wired connection and an integrated Bluetooth radio - a first, the company claims. 'This is the first time that you can simultaneously have wired gaming audio and wireless Bluetooth,' crows Brian Fallon, audio category manager at the company. 'Bluetooth is incredibly useful for connecting wirelessly to mobile devices for chat and music, but as most gamers know, Bluetooth has too much latency for gaming. That is why this is a wired headset for gaming and Bluetooth for everything else.'

There's another key market being targeted by SteelSeries: Nintendo gamers. The popular Switch convertible handheld console has an interesting approach to voice chat: Game audio is played through the console itself, but voice communications take place using a dedicated app on a separate smartphone or tablet - typically necessitating a tangle of wires if you want to hear both through your headset at the same time. The Arctis 3, by contrast, can be connected to the Switch via its 3.5mm jack for in-game audio and to a smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth for voice chat. Those who prefer third-party chat applications like Discord can do the same on other consoles, too.

SteelSeries claims the headset's design includes low-distortion speakers, 'the best microphone in gaming' with a bi-directional system designed to minimise background noise, and 'AirWeave performance fabric cushions' and an 'exclusive ski goggle headband' for enhanced comfort. The headset also supports SteelSeries' Engine software, comes with detachable cable for transport or Bluetooth-only use, and a built-in sharing jack.

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 is available now from the company’s official website, priced at £134.99 (inc. VAT).