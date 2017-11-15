Roccat launches Kone Aimo gaming mouse

Gaming peripherals specialist Roccat has announced the launch of the Kone Aimo gaming mouse, the first to include the eponymous Aimo lighting engine.

Designed to celebrate the decade that has passed since the launch of Roccat's first Kone mouse, the Kone Aimo ticks the usual boxes: The Owl-Eye sensor, a tweaked version of PixArt's optical sensor system tailored to Roccat's requirements and claimed to be 'the most precise and responsive on the market' is present and correct with 100 dots per inch (DPI) resolution adjustment between 100 DPI and 12,000 DPI; the typical Kone body shape is carried through, though with the addition of two narrow buttons in the thumb region; and the switches are 50-million-click-rated Omron units alongside Roccat's own '4D Titan Wheel'.

Where things really differ is in the lighting system. The new Kone is the first Roccat product to feature Aimo, the company's new lighting engine. Described as a 'first-to-market system that reacts fluidly and organically, and grows based on your gaming behaviour and compatible connected devices', Aimo is designed to work out-of-the-box with 'state-of-the-art illumination scenarios' which require no configuration on the part of the user.

The true capabilities of Aimo, though, won't be immediately obvious: The company has pledged to release additional Aimo-compatible products in the near future, allowing multiple devices to synchronise their lighting systems in much the same way as rival Razer's Chroma family.

The Roccat Kone Aimo is available to buy now, the company has confirmed, priced at £69.99 (inc. VAT) in black, white, and grey finishes.