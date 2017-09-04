Razer targets FPS gamers with new Basilisk mouse

Gaming giant Razer has announced the launch of another mouse for its increasingly diverse range, which it claims is specifically designed for first-person shooter (FPS) titles: the Razer Basilisk.

Based around the same fifth-generation optical sensor found in the company's DeathAdder Elite and Lancehead Tournament Edition mice, offering an adjustable resolution topping out at 16,000 dots per inch (DPI), the Razer Basilisk is claimed to differentiate itself from its rivals with a focus on FPS titles and considerable scope for personalisation and adjustment.

'The customisability of the Razer Basilisk sets it apart from other FPS mice, and is something that we’re incredibly proud of,' claims Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and chief executive, of his company's latest design. 'This is a mouse designed for tweaking that last ounce of performance out of each gamer's specific FPS play style. For games like CS:GO, PUBG, Quake, and the likes, there’s nothing better.'

In addition to the usual adjustment features common to most mice, like sensor resolution, the Razer Basilisk includes adjustable scroll-wheel resistance via a dial on the underside, a removable 'clutch' which by default is used to temporarily switch between low and high sensor resolutions but which can be bound to any other function and which includes long and short sizes to cater to different hand shapes, and surface calibration to increase the accuracy of the optical sensor. Naturally, the mouse also includes Razer's Chroma programmable RGB lighting system.

Razer has confirmed that the Basilisk will launch in the US this month with international availability scheduled for the fourth quarter of the year, and has set a £64.99 (inc. VAT) UK retail price. More information is available on the official product page.