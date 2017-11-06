Razer launches Tartarus V2 keypad, Naga Trinity mouse

Razer has announced the launch of the Razer Tartarus V2 gaming keypad, increasing the number of keys by seven, alongside the Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse.

Designed to replace the company's existing Tartarus gaming keypad, the Razer Tartarus V2 comes with a total of 32 keys - up from 25 on its predecessor - based on the company's 'Mecha-Membrane' system. Designed to be cheaper to manufacture than true mechanical switches, Mecha-Membrane keys use a rubber membrane as with a traditional low-cost keyboard but with added non-electronic mechanical parts to offer a tactile click which, its creator claims, offers a similar feel to true mechanical keyboards.

As well as the traditional keys the Tartarus V2 includes an eight-way directional thumbpad and three-way scroll wheel, while Hypershift mode allows for the system to switch into a full-layout secondary macro mode to further boost the number of controls available to users. Naturally, the keypad also includes the company's Chroma lighting system with full RGB LED lighting.

Alongside the Tartarus V2 Razer has announced its latest gaming mouse, targeting multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) and massively multiplayer online (MMO) players: The Razer Naga Trinity. The ninth entry in the Razer Naga range, the Naga Trinity comes with three interchangeable side plates offering a choice of control surfaces, a 12-button thumb grid mimicking the original Naga Chroma, a seven-button thumb wheel based on the Naga Hex V2, and a two-button surface for general use.

The Naga Trinity also comes with an improved sensor offering a full 16,000 dots per inch (DPI) resolution and 450 inches per second (IPS) tracking rate. As with the Tartarus V2, a built-in RGB LED system can be controlled through Razer's software.

The Razer Tartarus V2 is available now on the Razer webshop priced at £79.99; the Razer Naga Trinity, meanwhile, is up for stock notification at £99.99 ahead of a pre-Christmas launch (both prices inc. VAT).