Gaming giant Razer has announced the impending launch of the Wolverine Ultimate, a dual-use controller for the Xbox One and PC platforms which it claims to be 'the most customisable' on the market.

Named for a mammal rather than the company's usual snake theme - and absolutely not for a rather well-known Canadian superhero with an adamantium skeleton and regenerative healing factor - the Razer Wolverine Ultimate will, the company has boasted, 'adapt itself to any gamer' thanks to a pair of interchangeable D-pads, a range of interchangeable thumbsticks with differing heights and shapes, and six remappable triggers and buttons which can be adjusted on the fly.

A key feature of the Wolverine Ultimate, Razer explains, comes in the form of a new software package: Razer Synapse for Xbox. Like its Windows equivalent, Razer Synapse for Xbox allows users to customise the controller directly on the console - including, for the first time, adjusting an RGB lighting strip on the controller through the company's Chroma interface, including the option to choose a range of effects and 16.8 million different colours.

It's this support for the Chroma platform which Razer hopes will make the Wolverine Ultimate stand out from the crowd. The company has included full support for the Chroma software development kit (SDK) into the Xbox One port, meaning developers have to option to control the lighting bar from within a game to make the colour, brightness, or animation change depending on in-game activity - a feature native to the rival PlayStation 4 platform, it must be noted. Thus far, though, no developers have come forward to say they will be adding Chroma SDK support to their games.

'We've taken our time with the development of the Razer Wolverine Ultimate to really get it right,' claimed Razer co-founder and chief executive Min-Liang Tan at the unveiling. 'Thanks to endless design iterations and pro-gamer feedback, we’re proud to be finally releasing a new contender for the crown.'

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate is due to launch in September in the US and later this year globally, and while UK pricing has yet to be confirmed Razer has confirmed an eyebrow-raising €179.99 Europe-wide recommended retail price (around £166 inc. VAT). More information is available on the company's official product page.