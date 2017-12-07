Netgear recalls Arlo camera power adapters over fire risk

Users of Netgear's smart Arlo security cameras are being warned to return any additional power supplies they have purchased for replacement following seven reports of overheating and melting of which one led to a fire - though, thankfully, no injuries.

Launched as Netgear's entry in to the burgeoning smart home security market following the company's acquisition of Avaak in 2012, Arlo cameras connect wirelessly to a low-power base station which transmits motion-triggered footage to the company's servers for later review. Following the launch of the first Arlo cameras in 2014, Netgear has released additional models including the Arlo Pro and Arlo Go units - all of which are compatible with an aftermarket power supply now being recalled.

'This recall involves all model VMA4700 Neatgear Arlo outdoor power adapters that were sold separately as aftermarket accessories for the Arlo, Arlo Pro and Arlo Go wire-free outdoor cameras,' the company explains in its statement on the recall. 'This recall only involves the VMA4700 aftermarket model sold separately. The model number '"MA4700" can be found on the packaging. The part number, 332-10985-01, is marked on the back of the adapter. The black adapter comes with a weatherproof connector on one end and an adapter on the other end.'

Although the power adapters supplied with the Arlo cameras themselves are unaffected by the recall, anyone who has picked up a replacement or spare is advised to cease its use immediately and get in touch with Netgear's customer services division for a refund: 'The firm has received seven reports of the power adapter cord melting and overheating, resulting in one fire,' the recall notice warns. 'No injuries have been reported.'

More information on the recall is available on the official website.