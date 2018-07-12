Magic Leap pledges summer shipping

Augmented reality pioneer Magic Leap, long thought to be heading into history as vapourware, has announced that it will begin shipping its first headset - the Magic Leap One Creator Edition - before the end of the summer.

Based around an Nvidia Tegra X2 Arm-based system-on-chip (SoC) running a Linux-based operating system dubbed Lumin, the Magic Leap One Creator Edition is - as the name suggests - a version of the company's augmented reality headset aimed firmly at developers rather than end-users. Announced as a Twitch stream, in which Magic Leap staffers unveiled various technical details and demonstrated the device, there's one big piece of information that wasn't shared: Pricing.

The company has, however, confirmed a partnership with US communications company AT&T which includes investment capital and an 'exclusive US consumer relationship.' That relationship, the companies have explained, will see AT&T as the 'exclusive wireless distributor of Magic Leap products for consumers in the US,' though it's not yet clear whether that will preclude the sale of the devices in more general outlets such as consumer electronics and games shops.

Magic Leap has been developing its technology for several years, but when the company was found to be faking its tech demos many suggested that the product was destined to become vapourware. While it's true that the company still hasn't shipped anything, its partnership with AT&T and promise that developers will be getting hardware before the autumn chill sets in is at least a promising sign that the company's future may not be as bleak as it seemed a couple of years ago.

Magic Leap has not yet announced an official release date nor pricing, but is still exhorting developers to sign up on its official website to be notified when such information is available.