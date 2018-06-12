Peripherals specialist Logitech has announced a new mechanical keyboard switch, the GX Blue, aimed at gamers looking for a clickier keyboard experience.

Named, it seems hard to deny, to be as close to the Cherry MX Blue mechanical switch as possible without getting a letter from Cherry's lawyers, the Logitech GX Blue sits alongside the company's more prosaically named Tactile and Linear switch types. Where the Tactile switch provides the feel of the actuation point and the Linear switch a smooth actuation, the GX Blue - like the MX Blue it emulates - offers both tactility and an audible click at the actuation point.

The company has confirmed that the switch's first outing will be on the Logitech G512 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which sits alongside the existing G413 and previously-announced G513. Based on an anodized, brushed-aluminium housing with integrated USB cable and USB 2.0 pass-through port, the new keyboard will launch later this month at a US recommended retail price of $99.99 (excluding taxes) - some $50 cheaper than the G513 - and in a single colour choice: black. The G513 keyboard, meanwhile, will be relaunched with the GX Blue switch option - though Logitech has not yet confirmed when or if the new switch will be available on its other models.

'We’re excited to bring more choice to gamers,' claims Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech's gaming division. 'With three different mechanical switch choices now on our Logitech G512 and G513 keyboards, gamers can pick the switch profile and experience they want.'

At the same time, Logitech confirmed plans to launch a new software platform dubbed G Hub, described as 'still in early stages of development' and due to launch in beta form next month, which will replace its existing Logitech Gaming Software platform.