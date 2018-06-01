Logitech announces G305 wireless gaming mouse

Logitech G, the gaming arm of peripherals specialist Logitech, has today unveiled the G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, promising 250 hours of game time from a single AA battery.

The 'Lightspeed' portion of the name refers to the Logitech-exclusive wireless technology that promises a continuous 1ms response time i.e. the same that you'd see from a typical wired gaming mouse with a USB polling rate of 1,000Hz. The G305 also sports Logitech's exclusive 12,000 DPI HERO sensor, with HERO here standing somewhat awkwardly for High Efficiency Rated Optical, a reference to the fact that it is claimed to be 10 times as power efficient as previous generation mice. This efficiency evidently contributes to the massive promised battery life of 250 hours extracted from a single AA battery - this is when using a 1ms response time and the onboard Performance mode rather than any low-power mode. A switch to Endurance mode, meanwhile, drops the response time to 8ms (suitable for productivity but not games) and extends battery life to a whopping maximum of nine months. The performance mode is switched using the Logitech Gaming Software (LGS) suite.

'For years, we have been committed to delivering wireless performance that was faster than our competitor’s wired offerings,' said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. 'Through our work wireless has advanced to the point where esports pros are trusting our innovative technology and winning with our wireless mice. With the G305 we wanted to bring the same top-of-the-line technology to everyone. G305 features our HERO sensor and Lightspeed wireless -- all for £51.99. There's never been a better time to go wireless.'

The G305 weighs in at 99 grams and measures 117mm long, 62mm wide, and 38mm tall. It is available in both black and white finishes. It also comes with six programmable buttons - left, right, scroll wheel, DPI, back, and forward - which can be tuned using LGS, and the two main buttons are separated from the main body. It's supplied with a Lightspeed USB nano receiver which can be stored inside the body of the mouse for transportation, as well as an extension cable for said receiver.

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed will be available at retailers in June with an MSRP of £51.99 including VAT. More information is available on the official website.

