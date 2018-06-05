HyperX showcases new mouse and keyboard

The HyperX suite at Computex was home to two new products: the Alloy FPS RGB mechanical gaming keyboard and PulseFire FPS Pro gaming mouse.



The keyboard uses Kailh Silver Speed switches, has full per-key RGB lighting, and a low footprint thanks to minimum excess bulk. This is all fairly standard for a premium keyboard, but HyperX is hoping to win favour with just how bright the LEDs used are.

The six-button mouse, meanwhile, utilises the PixArt 3389 sensor with a native DPI of 16,000. A pair of RGB zones tick that particular checkbox, while Omron switches with 20-million click ratings will be used under the main buttons. Rubberised and textured side sections are implemented for grip purposes.

The Alloy FPS RGB and PulseFire FPS Pro are expected to launch in Q3 this year; pricing was not disclosed.