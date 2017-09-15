Hewlett Packard's printer division stands accused of re-releasing a firmware update which blocks third-party and remanufactured ink cartridges, exactly a year since it pulled the same update following a tidal wave of customer complaints.

Hewlett Packard made a name for itself in the world of home and enterprise printing devices, but the launch of inkjet printers - rather than the toner-based laser printers the company brought to market - gave it a new way of selling: allow customers to buy the printer itself at a massively discounted price, then make up for the losses on the consumables. This 'razor-blade marketing' - named, naturally, for the razor blade industry, which sells handles at a loss then uniquely-shaped blade packages at a considerable markup - is a significant driver of profits for all printer companies, but one threatened by consumers who opt to save cash and install third-party, refilled, or remanufactured cartridges rather than first-party originals.

A year ago, HP sought to protect its revenue stream by quietly releasing an update - downloaded and installed automatically - which caused selected printer models to begin rejecting third-party ink cartridges that the day before had been working just fine. The backlash was quick and brutal, with HP quickly withdrawing the firmware and releasing a new update which reversed the lock-out - a volte-face it appears to have now again reversed, re-releasing the exact same update exactly a year later.

Freelance writer Günter Born was one of the first to notice the change, made on Wednesday, publishing an email from a third-party cartridge vendor claiming that 'more than 50 customers' had reported sudden problems. As before, the firmware affects HP's OfficeJet and OfficeJet Pro family of inkjet printers - printers designed for relatively high duty cycles and on which users can expect to make considerable savings by switching away from HP-branded consumables.

Oddly, though, HP has published firmware revisions which disable the printers' 'Dynamic Security Feature' responsible for the lock-out, allowing owners of the affected printers to disable the "feature" and restore compatibility with third-party cartridges. This firmware version, however, is not installed automatically: Users need to seek out the page with the fixed firmware and manually install it before their printers will again accept non-HP cartridges.

HP has not commented on the re-release of the lock-out firmware.