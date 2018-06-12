Aerocool demos powered Gaming Desk

Aerocool has shown off a motorised Gaming Desk at Computex 2018, and we quite literally took it for a ride.

Featuring a sturdy steel base, the Gaming Desk will have 120cm and 160cm options. It comes with three cable routing ports integrated, and there will be a variety of extras added to it depending on the exact SKU. For example, it can have an slide-out drawer for stashing spare cables, batteries, etc., and there’s even the option to have LEDs fitted. The desk we saw had a large mousepad-style surface on top of it covering the entire desk.

The highlight feature, though, is the fact that it’s motorised, although this too is an optional feature, as Aerocool will be producing static desks to target lower price points. The motorised ones come with a simple control panel with up and down functions, four memory slots to save your favourite heights to, and a button to actual do the saving. A little LED display lets you know what height you’re currently at. The weight limit wasn’t confirmed, but given that it is quite capable of raising and lowering two systems plus a tech website editor, we’d say you probably don’t need to worry.