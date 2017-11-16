Novatech announces 24-hour VR session for charity

Hampshire-based system integrator and hardware etailer Novatech has announced a non-stop 24-hour virtual reality session in a bid to raise money for Children in Need.



The endurance race will begin tomorrow at 9am UK time and finish precisely 24 hours after that on Saturday. ‘Our determined staff will experience virtual reality sessions on our Atomic A3 full motion simulators with Oculus Rift VR headsets, within Project Cars racing simulator to help raise funds for BBC Children in Need,’ the company writes.



Quite how many staff will be participating in this recreation of the Le Mans 24-hour endurance race hasn’t been specified, but we do know there will be separate teams for the day and night sessions. Prolonged periods inside a VR headset are hardly likely to be physically enjoyable, though, so we certainly do not envy the Novatech team right now.



Those interested in following the event can watch via this link on Twitch, as it will be continuously streamed. More importantly, those who’d like to support the Novatech staff in their efforts are encouraged to donate generously through JustGiving here. Money will also be raised on-site in the company’s Portsmouth showroom with a staff and customer cake sale. Finally, more information about Novatech can be found on its official website.



We wish the Novatech staff as pleasant an experience as possible!