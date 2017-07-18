BenQ announces DyAc-driven Zowie XL2546 240Hz monitor

Display specialist BenQ has announced the impending launch of another monitor designed with gamers in mind, to be released under its Zowie eSports sub-brand: the 24.5" Zowie XL2546.

Designed as a follow-up to the company's Zowie XL2540, the BenQ Zowie XL2546 - not, it is to be assumed, named for the director better known as Duncan Jones - is positioned as being the tool of choice for eSports professionals and serious gamers alike. The heart of this positioning comes in the combination of a native 240Hz refresh rate - meaning support for 240 frames per second, if you have a gaming rig capable of such performance in your favourite games - combined with the company's trademarked Dynamic Accuracy (DyAc) technology.

DyAc, BenQ claims, is designed to reduce motion blur in fast-moving scenes - though how it achieves this is never quite detailed in any of the company's literature. 'Actions with vigorous screen movement, such as spraying of weapons, will benefit most from DyAc,' BenQ claims in its announcement of the display, 'as being able to see more clearly can help with recoil control.' However the technology works, it's a feature that was previously missing from the otherwise-identical Zowie ZX2540 though present on selected 144Hz displays from the company.

Full specifications for the Zowie XL2546 have not yet been released but can be inferred from its predecessor: a 24.5" display panel with 240Hz native refresh rate, 1,920 x 1,080 (Full HD) native resolution, Dual-Link DVI, dual-HDMI, and DisplayPort 1.2 inputs, headphone and microphone jacks, height-adjustable stand, support for the external profile-switching 'S Switch' device, and a 'shield' reminiscent of the shroud provided with classic Iiyama CRT displays which is designed to minimise glare hitting the screen from the sides.

UK pricing and availability for the display have yet to be confirmed, with BenQ due to show off the monitor in its role as the official display of DreamHack Atlanta 2017 from July 21st to July 23rd.