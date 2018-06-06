Gigabyte launches Aorus-branded DDR4

Gigabyte is joining the memory market, launching some Aorus RGB DDR4 at Computex 2018.

The kits will use Samsung B-Die components exclusively and run at 3,200MHz and CL16. The RGB lighting along the top of the DIMMs is supported by the company’s RGB Fusion software to allow customisation and synchronisation. 16GB kits will be available with four modules, but two of these will be dummy modules so users can enjoy the look of filling all their slots without having to fork out for four functional DIMMs. Naturally the dummy modules have the full RGB lighting feature set. You can expect the Aorus RGB DDR4 to be available in August.