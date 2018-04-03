MSI launches new Coffee Lake laptops

Intel's announcement of new laptop-centric chips, including a Core i9 part with six cores, has been closely followed by MSI's announcement of laptops featuring the processors.

The flagship of the range is the GT75 Titan, claimed by MSI to be the world's first to include the option of a factory-overclocked version of Intel's new six-core twelve-thread (6c12t) Core i9 Coffee Lake processors. Based around a large-format 17.3" display in Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) or Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) 120Hz flavours, the desktop replacement system includes the option of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, two GTX 1070s in SLI, or a GTX 1080, up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 or 64GB of DDR4-2400 depending on processor selection, and 10Gb/s Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi as standard, along with a mechanical RGB-backlit keyboard designed by SteelSeries.

As well as the new GT75 design, MSI has confirmed it is relaunching its existing GT63 and GT83 Titan laptops - with 18.4" Full HD and 15.6" Ultra HD or Full HD displays respectively - with the new Intel chips, the former design including Cherry's MX Speed Silver mechanical keyboard switches as standard. The eighth-generation Core parts are also reaching the company's GP, GL, and GV lines.

As well as chunky desktop replacements, MSI has launched a slimmer new design: The GS65 Stealth Thin. Featuring the same Coffee Lake parts as its bigger brethren, the Stealth measures 17.7mm at its thickest point and achieves eight hours of active use from its four-cell battery. The new laptop is also claimed to be the first to offer a 144Hz refresh rate Full HD display, though it comes at the cost of only a 72 percent reproduction of the NTSC colour space compared with 94 percent from its 120Hz GT63 equivalent.

UK pricing for the new laptops has not yet been confirmed, with MSI promising they will hit the channel by the end of the month.