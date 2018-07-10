Microsoft announces entry-level Surface Go

Microsoft has confirmed it is pushing its Surface brand down-market, announcing a low-cost version of its Windows 10 tablet which will launch in the UK for £379 (inc. VAT.)

Based around Windows 10 in S Mode, the successor to the since-abandoned Windows 10 S that sees the operating system locked down to only installing and running software sourced from the Microsoft Store, the Surface Go tablet features a 10" 3:2-format display with an 1,800 x 1200 resolution. Behind this is a Intel Pentium Gold-branded 4415Y processor, a Kaby Lake part with two cores and four threads (2C4T) running at a 1.6GHz base frequency at a 6W thermal design profile - low enough that the design is entirely passively cooled and comes with the promise of a nine hour battery life, dropping if users opt to upgrade for free to the unrestricted Windows 10 Home version of the operating system.

The design of the Surface Go mimics, as you would expect, its more expensive stablemates: The kickstand, which holds the device in multiple positions including a shallow angle for desk use, is present and correct, while the device has a single USB 3.1 Type C port for charging and external devices. As you might expect for an entry-level device, accessories including the Surface Pen and the Type Cover keyboard are not included and will be sold for £99 (inc. VAT) each as optional extras.

Pricing for the Surface Go starts at £379 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD model and rises to £509 for the 8GB RAM 128GB SSD variant, with a 256GB model with built-in Long Term Evolution (LTE) cellular modem promised to follow in due course. Microsoft has confirmed it will open pre-orders for the devices today, but has not yet added the Surface Go to its web store.

UPDATE 20180711:

Microsoft has confirmed lower-than-expected pricing for the Surface Go family, dropping the entry-level model to £379 and the higher-end model to £509. Pricing in the article has been updated accordingly.

