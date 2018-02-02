'Flickergate' issue hits Microsoft's Surface Pro 4

Owners of Microsoft's high-end Surface Pro 4 convertible two-in-one laptop-cum-tablet have reported a serious screen flicker problem in what has been unimaginatively named 'Flickergate'.

Update: Mac users are strongly advised to avoid finding and visiting the Flickergate website, as we have confirmed that it has the potential to infect their machines with malicious code. We have removed all links to the website from this article as a precaution - thanks to forum user Guinevere for bringing this to our attention.



Unveiled back in October 2015 and since replaced by a fifth-generation Surface Pro which is absolutely not a Surface Pro 5, Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 convertible was dogged with issues at launch. From display driver glitches to massive power drain problems the ownership process was anything but smooth, and now owners are claiming Microsoft is brushing a hardware fault causing the display to visibly flicker under the carpet.

'We are 1800+ customers who lost $2.8 Millions+ [sic] due to faulty/defective Microsoft Surface Pro devices,' the Flickergate website claims. 'Microsoft's Support team is disregarding our issue.'

The group behind the website claims that the issue with flickering displays started around a year after the devices were purchased - outside of Microsoft's official warranty period, though still eligible for repair, replacement, or a partial refund under European consumer regulations - and affects both original devices and those refurbished at the owner's cost under Microsoft's out-of-warranty repair process. '1800+ customers have complained on Microsoft’s support forums and this number is growing by the day,' the site explains. 'However, Microsoft has not acknowledged the issue. We recommend potential buyers to AVOID surface pro [sic] devices until Microsoft has fixed this problem because there is a high chance that your device will become unusable within a year.'

Microsoft, for its part, has not denied the issue, issuing a short statement to The Verge claiming that it is 'aware that some customers have experienced a screen flicker on Surface Pro 4 and are monitoring the situation closely,' advising anyone so affected to contact Microsoft support directly.

Flickergate, meanwhile, is requesting users sign a petition penned by James Hatcher, currently at just 344 signatures, to pressure Microsoft into recalling and repairing all affected devices.

