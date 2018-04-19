Intel shuts New Devices Group, cancels smartglasses

Intel has confirmed reports that it is to close its New Devices Group, launched in 2013, and cancel its planned Vaunt smart glasses product.

The latest in a string of missteps made by the company as it attempts to win ground in the wearable and embedded spaces from the like of Arm, Intel's New Devices Group had been working on a Google Glass-like smart glasses system under the codename Superlight. Due to launch as Vaunt, the product had reached prototype stage and was reportedly a considerable improvement over rival designs - but with smartglasses as a whole proving a hard sell into all but niche areas, Intel has officially pulled the plug.

Following a report in The Information citing unnamed sources, Intel has released an official statement confirming the closure of the New Devices Group and the cancellation of the Superlight/Vaunt project. 'Intel is continuously working on new technologies and experiences. Not all of these develop into a product we choose to take to market. The Superlight project is a great example where Intel developed truly differentiated, consumer augmented reality glasses,' the statement reads. 'We are going to take a disciplined approach as we keep inventing and exploring new technologies, which will sometimes require tough choices when market dynamics don’t support further investment.'

Intel's statement does not address The Information's claim that the closure will result in job losses for some or all of the 200-strong New Devices Group team.