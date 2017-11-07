Nvidia launches two Titan Xp Collector's Edition cards

Seven months after the original Titan Xp launched, Nvidia has today announced two new Collector's Edition variants of the card featuring new physical designs that pay homage to Star Wars.

The new Jedi Order and Galactic Empire editions of the Titan Xp feature a new cooler with an industrial look designed to reflect that of the Star Wars galaxy. While there is no word of changes made to the actual workings of said cooler i.e. the heatsinks, contact plate, and fan, the outer shell has been reworked and contains 'hints of the Star Wars galaxy, such as the hilt of Luke Skywalker's lightsaber and light panels reminiscent of the Death Star'. 'Collector's Edition' has also been engraved on the cards south of the 'Titan X' marking.

There are some differences between the two versions beyond the obvious lighting one: green for Jedi Order, red for Galactic Empire. The names are emblazoned on the top of the card and backlit by the respective LEDs, and the Jedi or Empire logos are laser-etched into the centre of the fan. The Jedi Order card has had a corrosive salt spray applied to its die-cast aluminium cover to give it a battle worn look like much of the gear used by the Rebel Alliance in the fiction, while its opposite is more pristine in line with the resource-rich Empire. Both finishes have been over a year in the making, apparently. We guess that's what happens when competitive pressure is non-existent.

Even the retail packaging has been given a makeover, as you can see in the pictures below, with the Jedi Order one coming in white and the Galactic Order card presented in black packaging.

The actual specifications remain completely unchanged from the original card. This is a GP102 GPU with 3,840 CUDA cores running at a boost clock of 1,582MHz and paired with 12GB of GDDR5X running at 11.4Gbps for 547.7GB/s of bandwidth available over the 384-bit bus. The card has a 250W TDP and sports a trio of DisplayPort 1.4 headers with one HDMI 2.0b as well. Power is received through two PCIe connectors (one six-pin and one eight-pin).

Pricing is set at £1,149 including VAT or $1,200 excluding taxes in the US. Customers are limited to one of each variant, so if you're on the fence about your galactic allegiances you technically could always drop £2,300 for an SLI setup. Pre-orders open at 2PM tomorrow exclusively on Nvidia's website. You can pre-order yours and find out more information at the following links: Jedi Order and Galactic Empire.

